A Milton-Freewater man woke up to find his vehicle had been hit overnight.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jully 30
2:35 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 300 block Southwest Sixth Avenue. A vehicle was struck overnight.
July 29
3:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County probation warrant.
July 28
2:43 p.m. — Assault, harassment and theft, 300 block North Elizabeth Street. A man was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 30
8:33 p.m. — Theft, Wildhorse Road, Athena.
July 29
10:13 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:58 p.m. — Burglary, East Jefferson Street, Athena.
1:13 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 28
5:55 p.m. — Trespass, Willow Lane, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.