A hit-and-run at the drive-in theater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 31
2:46 a.m. — Theft, Francis Avenue.
1:05 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Poplar Street.
July 30
7:34 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
10:50 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block Garden Drive.
July 29
1:23 p.m. — Collision, 1500 block Isaacs Avenue.
9:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue. A woman with multiple felony warrants was arrested.
8:22 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
July 28
10:48 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, East Rose Street. Bike stolen from Safeway parking lot.
9:57 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street.
7:24 p.m. — DUI, Plaza Way.
6:24 p.m. — Fraud, South Ninth Avenue. A counterfeit $100 bill was used.
4:25 p.m. — Arson, Dalles Military Road.
July 27
8:58 p.m. — Eluding, 800 block South Ninth Avenue.
6:10 p.m. — Theft, Evergreen Street.
6:09 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1900 block J Street.
July 25
8:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Rose Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 31
4:35 p.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:48 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at the M-F Drive-in Theater.
