A case of cyber harassment highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 12
10:20 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street and First Avenue.
10:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
5:32 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue. Harassment occurred online.
July 11
10:23 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue. Graffiti found.
10:14 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block North Wilbur Avenue. Graffiti found.
10:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Wilbur Avenue and Mil Creek Road. Graffiti found.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 12
9:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 13th Avenue and Chestnut Street. A woman was arrested on a Umatilla County misdemeanor warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 12
5:35 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, East Main Street, Weston.
4:30 p.m. — Trespass, North Third Street, Athena.
2:35 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
