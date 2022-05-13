The Walla Walla Police Department investigated three instances of graffiti found in the city on May 11 and 12.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 12
2:56 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block East Alder Street. Graffiti that police say is gang-related was found at the Walla Walla Public Library.
11:01 a.m. — Warrant service, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
6:47 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1600 block West Rose Street. Graffiti found at the old Shopko building.
May 11
11:29 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Tausick Way. Graffiti found at the skate park.
May 10
5:15 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Glen Erin Drive.
May 9
5:24 p.m. — Assault, intersection of Ninth Avenue and Cherry Street.
May 8
5:21 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block West Rose Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
8:55 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
