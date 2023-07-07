A burglary in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 6
12:55 a.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue. Two juveniles stole alcohol.
12:16 a.m. — Reckless endangerment.
July 5
6:16 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Portland Avenue. A man was arrested.
2:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 2100 block Tacoma Street.
1:01 p.m. — Protection order violation. A man was arrested.
11:29 a.m. — Protection order violation, 500 block Malcolm Street.
8:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Wellington Avenue and Cookerly Street. Graffiti found.
July 4
11:46 p.m. — Assault, 1800 block Plaza Way.
5:48 p.m. — Disturbance, 00 block West Morton Avenue.
12:08 p.m. — Criminal Mischief, Fifth Avenue and Poplar Street.
11:21 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue and Poplar Street. A woman was arrested on a warrant.
July 3
3:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Pine and Cayuse streets.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 3
8:59 a.m. — Fraud, 2800 block Kendall Road, south of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 5
9:22 p.m. — Trespass, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
