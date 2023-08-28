An arrest for trespassing at the downtown Walla Walla Starbucks Coffee shop highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 27
2:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Second Avenue.
1:50 p.m. — Assault, South Second Avenue.
12:41 p.m. — Harassment, West Poplar Street.
10:21 a.m. — Vehicle theft, West Rose Street.
Aug. 26
6:43 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block East Main Street. A man was arrested for trespassing at Starbucks.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 27
10:37 a.m. — Assault, 00 block Douglas Way, Wallula.
2:03 a.m. — Protection order violation, 2300 block Hawk Drive, Walla Walla.
Aug. 26
11: p.m. — Assist other agency. Deputies assisted the Walla Walla Police Department respond to a fight.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 26
10:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1700 block Walnut Street. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
7:45 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 27
8:03 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
8:24 a.m. — Theft, North Fourth Street, Athena.
5:38 a.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:24 a.m. — Burglary, North Fifth Street, Athena.
5:10 a.m. — Prowler, North Broad Street, Weston.
Aug. 26
9:16 p.m. — Noise complaint, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:37 p.m. — Assist other agency, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla. According to dispatch logs, deputies responded to noise complaint in Walla Walla.
7:28 p.m. — Noise complaint, Anlinker Lane, Milton-Freewater.
6:56 p.m. — Shots fired, Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater. Hunting complaint.
5:18 p.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:30 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:48 a.m. — Assault, North Broad Street, Weston.
Aug. 25
2:59 p.m. — Burglary, Lamarr Gulch Road, Athena.
12:42 p.m. — Harassment, Waterman Road, Athena.
