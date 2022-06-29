Walla Walla police arrest someone for a warrant after the person is accused of trespassing at a local business in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 29
12:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Rose Street. Officers contacted someone accused of trespassing at Safeway. When it was discovered the person had a warrant, they were arrested.
June 28
7:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Trio Lane and School Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, state Route 125 and Route 124.
2:37 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Clinton and Alder streets.
10:27 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Garrison Street.
7:01 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Alder Street. Clothing was stolen from Goodwill loading dock.
5:50 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Poplar Street.
June 27
10:28 p.m. — Theft, 600 block West Cherry Street.
6:00 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue,
4:51 p.m. — Assault, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:03 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block Oak Street.
1:24 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block North Spokane Street.
1:19 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Poplar Street.
June 24
9:43 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block North 13th Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 27
5:17 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Southwest Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
Walla Walla County Shreiff’s Office
June 28
9:06 a.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street. An inmate at the county jail attacked another inmate.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 28
8:52 p.m. — Collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:14 a.m. — Disturbance, East College Street, Athena.
June 27
4:37 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
4:25 p.m. — Collision, Pikes Peak Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.