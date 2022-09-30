Fire and law enforcement officials responded to a fire near the the Veterans Memorial Pool in Walla Walla. While the fire was small, a person was arrested on an unrelated offense. Keep reading today’s Safety Log for more.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 28
10:46 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street.
2:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block East Alder Street.
8:45 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Lark Drive.
12: 22 a.m. — Disturbance, 1100 block West Chestnut Street.
Sept. 27
10:26 p.m. — Warrant service, Main and Colville streets.
8:59 p.m. — Public intoxication, 500 block East Reese Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a fire near the Veterans Memorial Pool building. When they arrived, they arrested someone for public intoxication. See more information under Walla Walla Fire Department below.
5:21 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block Craig Street.
4:20 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — Animal theft, 600 block South Division Street. A person reported that someone stole their cat.
3:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Sixth Avenue and Sumach Street.
2:53 p.m. — Theft, 2100 block South Second Avenue.
5:55 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, 700 block Edgewood. A man was arrested.
Sept. 26
3:07 p.m. — Domestic assault, 400 block South Second Avenue.
12:17 p.m. — Fraud, 1300 block West Poplar Street.
12:20: p.m. — Assault, 800 block Daisy Lane.
11:48 a.m. — Assault, 800 block Lincoln Street.
11:37 a.m. — Disturbance, 800 block Lincoln Street.
9:02 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1500 block Hobson Street.
8:38 a.m. — Theft, Main and Touchet streets.
Sept. 25
8:55 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Birch Street.
6:22 p.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block West Morton Street.
Sept. 24
9:32 p.m. — Weapons violation, 2300 block Eastgate Avenue. A traffic stop for erratic driving transitioned into an weapons investigation that saw a semi-automatic handgun being recovered by officers, according to police.
7:10 p.m. — Shoplifting, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
1:29 a.m. — DUI, 500 block North Blue Street.
Sept. 23
4:48 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
3:59 p.m. — Assault, Harrison Street and Chase Avenue. Officers took a report of a man allegedly assaulting another with a piece of lumber.
2:38 p.m. — Credit card fraud, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.
2:04 p.m. — Theft, 800 block South Second Avenue.
11:46 a.m. — Protection order violation, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
11:35 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Avery Street.
8:02 a.m. — Trespass, 300 block East Main Street.
Sept. 22
11:59 a.m. — Weapons violation, 400 block Ash Street.
3:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Cedar Street.
11:07 a.m. — Fight, Ninth Avenue and Malcolm Street.
9:16 a.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block West Tietan Street.
8:51 a.m. — Theft, 400 block Bridge Street. An alleged theft from Pioneer Middle School was reported.
7:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Cherokee and Tillamook streets.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 28
6:57 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1200 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on two Umatilla County felony warrants.
1:30 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Columbia Street. A bicycle was allegedly stolen from a parking lot.
9:55 a.m. — Theft, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.
12:56 a.m. — Theft, 200 block DeHaven Street. A man was cited and released.
Sept. 27
5:40 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Northwest Second Avenue.
4:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block North Columbia Street. Damage was allegedly done to a state-owned vehicle.
9:27 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block, Northeast Eighth Avenue. A shed was allegedly forced open, and a BB gun was allegedly stolen.
Sept. 26
11:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block Plaza Way. A man reported that someone damaged his trailer.
8:21 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block DeHaven Street. Graffiti found at the band stage, dugout and bathrooms at Yantis Park.
8:05 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Columbia Street and Fifth Avenue. Police said a driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal rather than the brake at a stop sign. No one was injured.
7:01 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Columbia Street. Equipment and tools were allegedly stolen from a job site.
5:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Main Street and Fifth Avenue. Police said a driver failed to yield while turning and caused the collision. No one was injured.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 28
7:57 p.m. — Burn complaint, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater. Report of a bonfire.
10:35 a.m. — Disturbance, South Normal Street, Weston.
Sept. 27
2:48 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla Rover Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:20 a.m. — Collision, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:15 a.m. — Theft, Coffman Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Sept. 28
9:05 a.m. — Oil cleanup, Isaacs Avenue and Main Street.
11:20 a.m. — Damaged gas line, Ninth Avenue and Elm Street.
7:58 a.m. — Grass fire, 400 block Ash Street. The fire threatened, but did not reach Walkers Furniture.
Sept. 27
10:59 p.m. — Fire, 500 block Reese Avenue. A small fire burned near a garbage can near the Veterans Memorial Pool building. Police also responded and made an arrest. See Walla Walla Police Department report above.
11:15 a.m. — Gas line damaged, Chestnut Street and Second Avenue.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 26
3:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision 500 block South College Avenue. No one was injured.
10:37 a.m. — Burglary, 1300 block Southeast Larch Street. Items allegedly were stolen from a garage.
9:31 a.m. — Burglary, 1700 block College Avenue. A golf cart was reportedly damaged and another was reportedly missing. Police later found the missing cart, but it had extensive damage.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 24
7:37 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Lake Road, Burbank. A storage unit was allegedly burglarized.
Sept. 22
4:46 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block Sara Lynne Lane.
