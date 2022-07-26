A person with a warrant from another county turned himself in at the Milton-Freewater Police Department in today’s all-Oregon edition of the Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 25
8:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Main Street. Suspect with a Union County address turned himself in.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 25
7:35 p.m. — Shots fired, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:02 a.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston. Caller told police he woke up to find his door wide open. He added that his front door is often left unlocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.