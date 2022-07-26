A person with a warrant from another county turned himself in at the Milton-Freewater Police Department in today’s all-Oregon edition of the Safety Log.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

July 25

8:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Main Street. Suspect with a Union County address turned himself in.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

July 25

7:35 p.m. — Shots fired, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:02 a.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston. Caller told police he woke up to find his door wide open. He added that his front door is often left unlocked.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

