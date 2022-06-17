In Walla Walla, police took a report from someone who found a bullet hole in their car. Meanwhile, in Milton-Freewater, someone found a rock thrown through the windshield of their car. These items and more highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 16
8:55 p.m. — Fleeing suspect, South Wilbur Avenue. Officers attempted to stop a diver suspected of DUI. The driver fled, and officers broke off pursuit.
8:04 p.m. — Burglary, 2200 block Isaacs Street.
7:34 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block South Palouse Street.
June 15
9:48 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Military Street. Surveillance video shows a person stealing yard equipment from a front porch of a residence. However, police have not identified a suspect from the video.
6:12 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
5:01 p.m. — Assualt, 1600 block Poplar Street.
4:14 p.m. — Reckless endangerment, 400 North Wilbur Avenue. Someone reported finding a bullet hole in their vehicle while they were loading groceries.
3:15 p.m. — Credit card fraud, 300 block North Second Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 16
1:14 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block South Main Street. A woman reported that she found a rock thrown through her windshield when she returned to her vehicle after visiting a local business.
10:33 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block Southwest Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
8:16 a.m. — Trespass, 1200 block South Main Street. An arrest was made.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 16
10: 01 p.m. — Noise complaint, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
1:42 a.m. — Assault, North Board Street, Weston.
