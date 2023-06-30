A moped accident in College Place leads today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 28
6:52 p.m. — Trespass, 2300 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:11 a.m. — 200 block West Poplar Street.
June 27
9:26 p.m. — Shoplift, Isaacs Avenue.
4:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Birch Street. A man was arrested.
1:02 p.m. — Theft, East Oak Street. A wallet was stolen.
10:57 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
10:39 p.m. — Burglary, West Chestnut Street.
4 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block Francis Avenue.
June 26
4:59 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 2000 block Garrison Street.
4:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Alvarado Terrace.
2:01 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Boyer Avenue.
College Place Police Department
June 28
9:15 p.m. —Crash, C Street and Myra Road. A person riding a moped on the sidewalk lost control, crashed and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with undisclosed injuries.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 28
8:32 p.m. — Drug activity, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
7:32 p.m. — Theft, First Street, Athena.
5:57 p.m. — Collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:37 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found.
2:08 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 204, Weston.
June 27
3:33 p.m. — Vehicle theft, East Main Street, Athena.
9:12 a.m. — Theft, East Van Buren Street, Athena.
