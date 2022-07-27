A deal to buy a PlayStation goes wrong in College Place.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 26
5:01 p.m. — Theft, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue. A bicycle was stolen.
7:51 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Birch Street.
12:47 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Waverly Street.
July 25
9:11 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Wilbur Avenue.
7:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Sprague Avenue.
5:41 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block West Alder Street.
5:00 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Boyer Drive.
1:37 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block Francis Avenue.
12:55 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
7:42 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block West Main Street.
6:01 a.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.
July 24
9:26 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 800 block West Birch Street.
9:10 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
July 20
12:07 p.m. — Trespass, 1000 block South Second Avenue.
July 19
7:22 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
College Place Police Department
July 26
4:14 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard. Two people met for the sale of a PlayStation. The suspect allegedly took the money but gave the victim an empty box.
8:43 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block Southeast Harvest Drive. Caller reported stolen lawn equipment.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 26
12:40 a.m. — Warrant arrest. 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 27
1:18 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Depot Street, Weston. Caller said while he was parked at J and J Snack Foods, someone slashed all his tires and broke his back window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.