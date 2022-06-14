Police responding to a report in Milton-Freewater of someone pointing a gun at another person’s dog highlight’s today’s Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 13
4:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Main Street.
5:57 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block Evans Street. Someone was arrested.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 9
3:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Biscuit Ridge Road, Dixie.
June 8
12:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Melrose Street, Walla Walla.
7:51 a.m. — Harassment, 200 block Apple Lane, Burbank.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 13
5:38 p.m. — Intimidation, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater. Person reported young people in an older Toyota loitering behind a church. When confronted, one of the people allegedly rolled down a window and pointed a gun at the caller’s dog.
June 11
11:07 a.m. — Driving complaint, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater. Report of unsafe driving near Ferndale Elementary School.
June 10
11:52 — Theft, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:01 a.m. — Unauthorized used of vehicle, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Fire Department
June 12
7:41 p.m. — Power lines down, Alder Street and Sasyama Drive.
June 11
10:46 p.m. — Burn complaint, 1100 block West Rees Street.
10:27 p.m. — Smoke, 1100 block West Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.