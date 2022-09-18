The Walla Walla Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle from out-of-county. Meanwhile, another stolen vehicle — this one from Walla Walla — was recovered in another county. These stories and more are in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 15
9:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Boyer Avenue.
2:22 p.m. — Found bicycle, 1400 block West Rose Street.
12:58 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Bridge Street. Police report the alleged victim is a minor.
12:05 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.
11:45 a.m. — Fraud, 937 Carrie Avenue.
8:05 a.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
2:19 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Alder Street. A man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and for obstructing a police officer.
Sept. 14
11:59 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Birch Street.
11:33 p.m. — Trespass, 800 block South Ninth Avenue.
8:47 p.m. — Assault, 900 block East Sumach Street.
10:28 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 400 block Bridge Street.
9:49 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Boyer Avenue. Items were stolen from a garage.
6:14 p.m. — Found bicycle, 500 block Balm Street.
Sept. 13
8:19 p.m. — Trespass, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
6:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
5:33 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block West Chestnut Street. It was found in Umatilla County several hours later and recovered.
4:47 p.m. — Assault, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue. A woman is accused of attacking her husband’s girlfriend in front of Albertsons.
Sept. 12
3:41 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block Portland Avenue.
2:43 p.m. — Assault, 1900 block Melrose Street.
2:12 p.m. — Fraud, 1000 block East Alder Street.
10:06 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Woodland Avenue.
8:27 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block East Rees Avenue.
7:58 a.m. — Theft, 803 Rose Street.
Sept. 11
9:32 p.m. — Lost wallet, 00 block North Third Avenue.
3:13 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block West Rees Avenue. A fight broke out at the sleep center.
8:24 a.m. — Theft, 400 block East Alder Street. A purse was stolen.
Sept. 10
3:26 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 400 block East Pine Street. A vehicle stolen out of Royal City, Washington, was recovered by the WWPD.
3:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road.
10:31 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block North Palouse Street.
10:26 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Wauna Vista Drive.
8:58 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Seventh Avenue and Poplar Street. A man with warrants was located when police were investigating a nonrelated domestic violence report.
7:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Spokane Street. A man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.
6:09 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.
Sept. 9
8:57 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Lincoln Street.
6:59 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block Eagan Street.
3:06 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Tillamook Street.
2:40 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block East Alder Street. Graffiti was reported on a church.
2:11 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Lincoln Street.
12:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block East Alder Street. Flower planters damaged.
10:58 a.m. — Trespass, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
1:57 a.m. — Theft, 300 block South First Avenue.
Sept. 8
10:19 p.m. — DUI, East Highway 12 and East Rees Avenue.
9:27 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block South Third Avenue.
7:37 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Sumach Street.
7:19 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way.
5:01 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:32 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
3:08 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
3:02 p.m. — Theft, 800 block South Ninth Avenue.
2:01 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Pleasant Street.
11:39 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
10:36 a.m. — Theft, 00 block South Palouse Street.
10:18 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
8:11 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Penrose Street.
5:24 a.m. — Trespass, 200 block South Ninth Avenue.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 13
3:47 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Southwest Bade Avenue. A laptop was stolen.
2:16 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 300 block Southwest Academy Way. Suspect hit a parked car.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 15
3:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant.
10:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Second Avenue and Parkview Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant.
9:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Northwest Eighth Avenue. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant.
Sept. 14
10:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block North Main Street. A business reported damage to its roof and an AC unit.
Sept. 13
6:49 p.m. — Trespass, harassment, 300 block Miller Street. A woman was arrested.
6:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Raspberry Loop. A man was arrested on three Walla Walla County warrants.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 13
1:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 14
5:06 p.m.— Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 13
7:47 p.m. — Traffic hazard, Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater. A vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road way close to the intersection with Highway 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.