How can failure to wear a seat belt lead to your arrest? Find out in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 4
10:24 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Division Street and Bryant Avenue.
12:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Reese Avenue.
9:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block West Oak Street.
9:38 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Rose Street.
8:15 a.m. — Protection-order violation, 00 block Roadrunner Lane.
2:57 a.m. — DUI, 13th Avenue and Abadie Street.
12:00 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach and Colville streets. Police made a traffic stop and saw two passengers were not wearing seat belts. While checking the identification of the two, police discovered one had a warrant, and he was arrested.
June 3
8:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Pine Street and 13th Avenue. A moving vehicle’s windshield was broken by a thrown rock.
8:06 p.m. — License plate stolen, 00 block Moonlight Drive.
6:47 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
5:12 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
3:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.
12:18 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
5:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
June 2
10:47 a.m. — Theft, 200 block East Main Street.
June 1
2:57 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block East Oak Street.
1:40 p.m. — Fraud, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.
12:33 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrtle Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 6
1:20 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Grain Terminal Road, Burbank.
June 3
4:40 p.m. — Burglary, 2700 block South Third Avenue, Walla Walla.
1:22 p.m. — Fraud, 8100 block Old Highway 12, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 2
1:36 p.m. — Unauthorized entry to vehicle, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
11:28 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:40 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, East Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.