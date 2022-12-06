A vehicle flipped onto its side in Walla Walla, but no one was hurt.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 5
12:44 p.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block East Main Street. A man was arrested.
Nov. 30
3:17 p.m. — Burglary, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue.
9:32 a.m. — Theft, 400 block Sycamore Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 5
9:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northwest Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 5
10:09 a.m. — Harassment, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:11 a.m. — Burglary, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Fire Department
Dec. 5
7:11 p.m. — Collision, 1300 block Pine Street. Vehicle flipped on its side. No injuries.
5:14 p.m. One-vehicle collision, U.S. 12. No injuries.
