A naked man was arrested after an alleged assault. This story and more in today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Feb. 12

10:41 a.m. — DUI, South Ninth Avenue.

Feb. 10

7:33 p.m. — Robbery, Clark Street, Walla Walla. A man was arrested.

12:23 p.m. — Assault, Grape Street. A man allegedly punched two women in the face, before hiding naked in his neighbor’s yard. He ran from police but was apprehended and arrested.

9:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Birch and Second avenues.

Feb. 9

12:42 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.

College Place Police Department

Feb. 12

3:53 p.m. — Theft, 300 block southeast Sixth Street. Person stole 20 bags of aluminum cans. Victim told police neighbor has video of theft.

Feb. 11

10:41 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Southeast Fourth Street. The vehicle was taken while victim was doing laundry.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 12

8:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, no street address listed, Walla Walla.

8:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 26200 block, Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.

Feb. 11

8:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.

10:08 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue.

Feb. 8

12:34 a.m. — Recovered property, no street address listed, Prescott.

Feb. 7

10:26 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Kohler Road, Burbank.

Milton-Freewater Police Dept.

Feb. 10

8:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Elzora Street. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 12

7:47 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

3:02 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

12:18 p.m. — Fraud, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:42 a.m. — Drug activity, South Water Street, Weston.

6:57 a.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, West Crockett Road.

Feb. 11

4:25 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.

 

