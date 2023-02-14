A naked man was arrested after an alleged assault. This story and more in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 12
10:41 a.m. — DUI, South Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 10
7:33 p.m. — Robbery, Clark Street, Walla Walla. A man was arrested.
12:23 p.m. — Assault, Grape Street. A man allegedly punched two women in the face, before hiding naked in his neighbor’s yard. He ran from police but was apprehended and arrested.
9:45 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Birch and Second avenues.
Feb. 9
12:42 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 12
3:53 p.m. — Theft, 300 block southeast Sixth Street. Person stole 20 bags of aluminum cans. Victim told police neighbor has video of theft.
Feb. 11
10:41 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Southeast Fourth Street. The vehicle was taken while victim was doing laundry.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 12
8:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, no street address listed, Walla Walla.
8:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 26200 block, Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.
Feb. 11
8:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.
10:08 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue.
Feb. 8
12:34 a.m. — Recovered property, no street address listed, Prescott.
Feb. 7
10:26 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Kohler Road, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater Police Dept.
Feb. 10
8:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Elzora Street. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 12
7:47 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:02 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
12:18 p.m. — Fraud, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:42 a.m. — Drug activity, South Water Street, Weston.
6:57 a.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, West Crockett Road.
Feb. 11
4:25 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
