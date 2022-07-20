Two more occurrences of graffiti were found in Milton-Freewater on Tuesday, July 19.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 19
11:43 a.m. — Drug trafficking, Spokane and Rose streets.
10:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block South Seventh Avenue.
July 18
3:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block north Wilbur Avenue.
1:11 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block Caprio Loop.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 19
11:42 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Main Street.
11:10 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block Lamb Street. Graffiti found.
10:11: — Theft, 100 block Sykes Boulevard.
10:03 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. Graffiti found.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 20
2:39 a.m. — Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 19
7:36 p.m. — Trespassing, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
