Despite multiple arrests last week for investigation of vandalism in Milton-Freewater, more graffiti in the city was found over the weekend.
College Place Police Department
May 22
2:14 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Road. A vehicle was keyed.
May 21
1:26 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Northeast Road. Cash was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 22
8:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
4:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Main Street.
May 21
2:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Columbia Street.
11:56 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block East Broadway Avenue. Resident reported someone drove through a fence. Resident allegedly has the events on video.
11:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Parkview Street. An attempted break-in was reported.
12:05 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Officer found various graffiti in the area.
May 20
8:12 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block Cowl Street.
4:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block Pierce Street.
1:50 p.m. — Theft, intersection of Seventh Avenue and Russell Street.
6:26 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Main Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 22
7:15 p.m. — Assault, 00 block Third Avenue, Burbank.
9:28 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block, Frontage Road, south of College Place.
May 20
3:57 p.m. — Theft, Gluck and Britton roads, Touchet.
1:50 p.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street. Two Walla Walla County Jail inmates were involved in a fight.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 22
1:09 p.m. — Harassment, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:26 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
May 21
8:54 p.m. — Trespassing, West Jefferson Street, Athena.
May 20
11:21 p.m. — Burglary, South Board Street, Weston.
8:20 a.m. — Prowler, East High Street, Athena.
3:05 a.m. — Trespassing, East High Street, Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.