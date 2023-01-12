In today's Safety Log, Oregon state troopers responded to two collisions near Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 10
6:20 a.m. — Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 11. A 61-year-old Milton-Freewater woman reported she was driving a Ford Ranger south when she swerved after hitting ice on the roadway. When the woman attempted to correct the vehicle, the Ranger left the road and rolled before coming to a stop facing north. No injuries were reported; the Ford was towed from the scene.
3:28 p.m. — A 77-year-old Milton-Freewater woman was driving a Honda CR-V in the designated left-turn lane on southbound Highway 11 but instead turned right to enter Cobb Road at the intersection. The woman crossed both southbound lanes and failed to see a Ford Escape driven by a 62-year-old Hermiston woman in one lane. The Honda struck the Ford's driver side, causing heavy damage to the Honda. Neither vehicle required towing.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 6
2:39 p.m. — Narcotic investigation on Ninth Avenue.
Jan 9
2:43 p.m. — Burglary in the 500 block of North Palouse Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 3
7:37 a.m. — Construction site at Highway 12 and Heritage Road was burglarized.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 10
10:21 a.m. — Burglary report at a County Road address in Milton-Freewater.
12:26 p.m. — Vandalism at Couse Creek and Walla Walla River roads in Milton-Freewater.
