A pursuit in Milton-Freewater ended with the suspect being arrested in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 18
10:55 p.m. — Agency assist, Stateline Road and state Route 125. A Milton-Freewater police pursuit crossed the border into Washington. The suspect nearly collided with a Walla Walla police vehicle. The WWPD officer followed the pursuit of the suspect with his lights on. The suspect was arrested by the MFPD a short time later.
1:40 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Stanton Street.
11:55 a.m. — Assault, 1000 block Whitman Street.
8:42 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Berney Drive.
8:03 a.m. — Missing person, 300 block Bellevue Avenue.
July 17
9:09 p.m. — Assault, Ninth and Edith avenues. An arrest was made.
2:37 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1200 block Bonsella Street.
Milton-Freewater
July 18
11:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Main Street. Graffiti found.
11:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. Graffiti found.
7:59 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block, Southeast Fifth Avenue. A suspect was located. During the arrest, the suspect allegedly resisted and was also booked for resisting arrest.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 18
8:45 p.m. — Collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. A caller reported a collision, however, when deputies arrived, they were unable to locate a crash.
11:42 a.m. — Trespassing, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
10:37 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
