Graffiti continues to be an issue in Milton-Freewater as the police department took five reports of new vandalism Monday, Aug. 1. On the same day, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also took a report of graffiti in Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla Police Department

Aug. 1

8:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Birch Street.

11:27 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block Whitman Street.

9:16 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2100 block South Third Avenue.

July 31

1:55 p.m. — Harassment, 1800 block Leonard Drive.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Aug. 1

11:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block North Main Street. Graffiti reported at a business.

9:31 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Robbins Street. Graffiti reported at a residence.

9:25 a.m. — Criminal mischief ,00 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. Graffiti reported at a business.

8:18 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block East Broadway Avenue. Graffiti reported at a business.

7:12 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block West Broadway Avenue. Graffiti reported at a business.

July 30

10:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block South Columbia Street.

10:42 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Columbia Street.

4:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Broadway Avenue.

4:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found on a vehicle.

July 29

2:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block South Main Street. Graffiti reported at high school.

12:49 p.m. — Theft, 200 block South Elizabeth Street.

11:31 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block De Haven Street. Graffiti reported at a park.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 1

9:03 a.m., — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti reported at a business.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment