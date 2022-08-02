Graffiti continues to be an issue in Milton-Freewater as the police department took five reports of new vandalism Monday, Aug. 1. On the same day, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also took a report of graffiti in Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 1
8:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Birch Street.
11:27 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block Whitman Street.
9:16 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2100 block South Third Avenue.
July 31
1:55 p.m. — Harassment, 1800 block Leonard Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 1
11:08 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block North Main Street. Graffiti reported at a business.
9:31 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Robbins Street. Graffiti reported at a residence.
9:25 a.m. — Criminal mischief ,00 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. Graffiti reported at a business.
8:18 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block East Broadway Avenue. Graffiti reported at a business.
7:12 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block West Broadway Avenue. Graffiti reported at a business.
July 30
10:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block South Columbia Street.
10:42 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Columbia Street.
4:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Broadway Avenue.
4:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found on a vehicle.
July 29
2:42 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block South Main Street. Graffiti reported at high school.
12:49 p.m. — Theft, 200 block South Elizabeth Street.
11:31 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block De Haven Street. Graffiti reported at a park.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 1
9:03 a.m., — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti reported at a business.
