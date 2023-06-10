Two warrant arrests in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 9
8:38 a.m. — Theft, 200 block West Maple Street. A bicycle was stolen.
June 8
10:58 p.m. — Theft, East Rose Street. A motorized scooter was stolen.
10:10 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block Hope Street.
7:41 p.m. — Eluding, State Route 125 and Stateline Road. Suspect attempted to elude officers from the Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
3:05 p.m. — Eluding, Old Milton Highway. Suspect attempted to elude officers from the Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
11:35 a.m. — Harassment, 300 block Catherine Street.
11:19 a.m. — Assault, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
June 5
4:28 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block School Avenue. Damage done to garage.
June 1
1:28 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, West Poplar Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 8
3:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block DeHaven Street. A man was arrested on an Umatilla County failure to appear warrant.
1:54 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Northwest Fourth Avenue. A man was arrested on an Umatilla County failure to appear warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
June 8
12:34 p.m. — Theft, South Water Street, Weston.
9:43 a.m. — Theft, East Main Steet, Weston.
