A pair of warrant arrests highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 13
9:17 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block Main Street.
March 9
11:18 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block Rose Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 14
3:14 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block De Haven Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
10:20 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block Main Street. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County felony warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 14
3:10 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Weston.
2:18 p.m. — Theft, South Fifth Street, Athena.
1:31 p.m. — Vehicle theft, East Main Street, Athena.
