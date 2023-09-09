A warrant arrest in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Sept. 1

4:40 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Birch Street. Incident occurred at Christian Aid Center.

3:47 p.m.— Fraud, 400 block Washington Street.

3:36 p.m. — Recovered property, 00 block East Moore Street. A wallet was found.

2:14 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Irene Street.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 5

7:58 a.m. — Recovered property, Sudbury and Luckenbill roads, northwest of Walla Walla.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 6

11:48 a.m. — Theft, East Sherman Street, Athena.

Sept. 5

7:51p.m. — Trespass, Waterman Road, Athena.

6:55 p.m. — Harassment, Chuckhole Lane, Milton-Freewater.

6:43 p.m. — Theft, East Sherman Street, Athena.

8:37 a.m. — Trespass, Spofford and Walla Walla River roads, Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Sept. 6

11:26 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Columbia Street. A man was arrested on a warrant out of Umatilla County for failure to appear.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

