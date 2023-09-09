A warrant arrest in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Sept. 1
4:40 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Birch Street. Incident occurred at Christian Aid Center.
3:47 p.m.— Fraud, 400 block Washington Street.
3:36 p.m. — Recovered property, 00 block East Moore Street. A wallet was found.
2:14 p.m. — Theft, 700 block Irene Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 5
7:58 a.m. — Recovered property, Sudbury and Luckenbill roads, northwest of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 6
11:48 a.m. — Theft, East Sherman Street, Athena.
Sept. 5
7:51p.m. — Trespass, Waterman Road, Athena.
6:55 p.m. — Harassment, Chuckhole Lane, Milton-Freewater.
6:43 p.m. — Theft, East Sherman Street, Athena.
8:37 a.m. — Trespass, Spofford and Walla Walla River roads, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 6
11:26 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Columbia Street. A man was arrested on a warrant out of Umatilla County for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.