An arrest of a man in Milton-Freewawter on two warrants highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 22
3:36 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Francis Avenue.
March 21
11:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Portland Avenue.
7:12 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1100 block West Pine Street.
1:31 a.m. — Harassment, 00 block North Spokane Street.
Milton-Freewater Police
March 21
11:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block South Main Street. Man was arrested on parole violation and failure to appear warrants.
