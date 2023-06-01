A warrant arrest highlights today’s Safety Log.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

May 30

6:18 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block of South Main Street. Man arrested on two Umatilla County felony warrants.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

May 30

10:44 a.m. — Restraining order violation, South Broad Street, Weston.

10:29 a.m. — Disturbance, East Main Street, Athena.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

