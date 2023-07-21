Two warrant arrets in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 19
12:31 p.m. — Protection order violation, North Roosevelt Street.
9 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Isaacs Avenue.
July 16
2:39 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Union Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 19
7:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Jacquelyn Street. A Milton-Freewater man was arrested on a Umatilla County misdemeanor warrant and two Milton-Freewater municipal warrants.
2:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Main Street. A Milton-Freewater man was arrested on a Umatilla County felony warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 20
6:29 a.m. — Disturbance, South Broad Street, Weston.
1:29 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.
July 19
7:15 p.m. — Burglary, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:48 p.m. — Harris Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 18
11:22 a.m. — Assault, Fifth Street and Park Lane, Athena.
