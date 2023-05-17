Three arrests on Tuesday, May 16, by the Milton-Freewater Police Department highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 16
7:37 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla Avenue.
5:06 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block North Second Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block East Main Street.
11:52 a.m. — Assault, East Alder Street.
8:54 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue. One woman was arrested.
May 15
11:17 a.m. — Fraud, Assumption Drive.
7:43 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Ankeny Street.
College Place Police Department
May 16
4:46 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block South College Avenue. Several items stolen.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 16
10:28 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Columbia Street. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
10:20 p.m. — Assault, 400 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested.
4:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Northeast Third Avenue. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
May 16
4:14 p.m. — Vehicle collision, East Main Street, Athena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.