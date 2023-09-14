The Milton-Freewater Police Department making four warrant arrests for failure to appear during a single morning highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 8
2:35 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block Columbia Way, Wallula.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 11
7:38 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1000 block Walnut Street.
6:24 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block, West Broadway Avenue. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear on another charge.
8:32 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northeast Seventh Avenue. Graffiti found on wall and door of a business.
7:24 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, public indecency, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue.
Sept. 10
9:55 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Graffiti found in men’s restroom at Freewater Park.
Sept. 9
9:34 p.m. — Theft, 00 block North Columbia Street. Staff at Dollar General reported the theft of several items. About 10 minutes later, police arrested a Pendleton woman in the 53000 block of Cobb Road. Police said the woman had the stolen items in her possession.
9:10 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 1100 block Lamb Street. A parked car was struck.
Sept. 8
10:18 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Miller Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
9:57 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Southwest Second Avenue. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
9:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Northeast Third Avenue. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
8:31 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 11
12:59 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Water Street, Weston.
Sept. 10
12:19 p.m. — Burglary, Reynolds Drive, Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 8
7:46 a.m. — Collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.