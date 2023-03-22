Two cases of vandalism in Milton-Freewater — one involving slashed tires and one involving a spray-painted house and vehicles — highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 17
8:13 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block West Birch Street, Walla Walla.
March 13
2:39 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South C Street, Prescott.
March 9
11:56 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block Madam Dorian Park Road.
March 5
1:18 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block Short Road, Touchet.
11:22 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Short Road, Touchet.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 20
6:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue. Tires slashed on vehicle.
7:19 — Criminal mischief, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue. Two vehicle and a house were spray painted.
1:50 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on a felony Oregon state parole warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 20
6:49 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:35 p.m. — Assault, West Garfield Street.
4:31 p.m. — Trespass, Willow Lane, Milton-Freewater.
2:07 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.
12:48 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Incident occurred at Ranch and Home store.
12:47 a.m. — Prowler, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.