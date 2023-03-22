Two cases of vandalism in Milton-Freewater — one involving slashed tires and one involving a spray-painted house and vehicles — highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

March 17

8:13 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block West Birch Street, Walla Walla.

March 13

2:39 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South C Street, Prescott.

March 9

11:56 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block Madam Dorian Park Road.

March 5

1:18 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block Short Road, Touchet.

11:22 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Short Road, Touchet.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

March 20

6:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northwest Sixth Avenue. Tires slashed on vehicle.

7:19 — Criminal mischief, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue. Two vehicle and a house were spray painted.

1:50 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on a felony Oregon state parole warrant.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

March 20

6:49 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

5:35 p.m. — Assault, West Garfield Street.

4:31 p.m. — Trespass, Willow Lane, Milton-Freewater.

2:07 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.

12:48 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Incident occurred at Ranch and Home store.

12:47 a.m. — Prowler, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

