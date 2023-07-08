Two hit-and-run crashes — close in time and distance to one another — highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 6
3 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Rose Street, Walla Walla. A wanted man turned himself in at Walla Walla County District Court.
July 3
3:13 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 3000 block Isaacs Avenue, east of Walla Walla.
8:53 a.m. — Theft, 300 block Orchard Street, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Stolen fireworks.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 6
10:16 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 700 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. A man reported his car was side swiped while parked.
10:03 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 500 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. A man — not the same person from the above entry — reported someone backed into his vehicle.
3:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1300 block South Main Street.
July 5
7:54 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 200 block DeHaven Street. A man was arrested.
6:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash. A man reported his car was rear ended at a traffic light. The offender fled the scene.
