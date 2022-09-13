Two broken windows were reported in Milton-Freewater. Golf clubs were stolen from in College Place. But in happier news, a stolen dirt bike was recovered in Walla Walla County.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 10
9:13 p.m. — DUI, 800 block Uhling Road, Burbank.
9:50 a.m. — Burglary, Sudbury and Thiel roads, northwest of Walla Walla. Hunting equipment was stolen from a barn.
Sept. 9
10:52 a.m. — Forgery, 400 block Stateline Road, south of Walla Walla.
Sept. 6
10:52 a.m. Vehicle theft, 600 block, Northwest Evans Avenue, west of Walla Walla. A dirt bike was stolen and later recovered.
College Place Police Department
Sept. 12
1:04 p.m. — Collision, Larch Avenue and Lamperti Street. No one as hurt in the collision.
Sept. 11
3:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Southwest Homestead Avenue. Golf clubs were stolen from a vehicle police report was unlocked.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 9
11:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block East Broadway Avenue. Broken window reported at a business.
10:33 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block North Columbia Street. Broken window reported at a business.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 13
5:23 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti was found at Marie Dorian Park.
Sept 12
12:35 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:04a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.