Three cases of criminal mischief — two including graffiti and the other involving broken car windows — in Milton-Freewater highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 14
2:38 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:02 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block Bonnie Brae Street.
8:12 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block North 13th Avenue.
Dec. 12
10:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 13th Avenue and Pine Street.
9:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Morton Street.
Dec. 11
10:35 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1700 block Clay Court.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 13
7:05 p.m. — Protection order violation, state Route 124, Prescott.
12:38 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 00 block Petty John Road, Prescott.
Dec. 11
9:19 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 00 block Third Street, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 14
8:58 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block De Haven Street. Graffiti was found on city property. The area also had some broken glass bottles on the ground.
7:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block South Main Street. Several graffiti markings were found on a building.
7:23 a.m. — Criminal Mischief, 1700 block South Main Street. Two vehicle’s windows were broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.