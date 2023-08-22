A case of an unknown person leaving behind garbage in someone else’s dumpster highlights today’s Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 20
9:10 p.m. — Vehicle prowl theft, 500 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. A Walla Walla resident reported several items stolen from a vehicle, including a two license plates, a stereo and some speakers.
1:31 p.m. — Theft of service, 100 block West Broadway Avenue. A resident reported their trash can was filled by an unknown person.
10:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1200 block Lamb Street. A caller reported two slashed tires on a vehicle.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 20
9:09 a.m. — Armed subject, South Normal Street, Weston.
Aug. 19
11:45 p.m. — DUI, Trolley Lane, Milton-Freewater.
1:12 a.m. — DUI, Weber Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 18
10:56 p.m. — Drug activity, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
