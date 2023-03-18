A gun stolen in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 16
10:34 a.m. — Theft, 4400 block Stateline Road, south of College Place.
March 15
4:46 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 10300 block Touchet North Road, Touchet.
3:56 p.m. — Warrant arrests, 3600 block Old Milton Highway. A man and a woman were arrested.
March 11
6:59 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Gallant Road, Burbank.
March 10
1:00 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block West Seventh Street, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 16
3:43 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Southwest First Avenue.
11:34 a.m. — Theft, Powell Road. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
7:52 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Catherine Avenue. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 (Rural Walla Walla)
March 11
2:59 p.m. — Fire, 1800 block Pike Place. A wood pile was burning.
