A hit-and-run crash in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 30
11:33 p.m. — Disturbance, 1900 block Amelia Street. A man was arrested.
11:00 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2300 block Taumarson, Road.
12:03 a.m. — Assault, 2000 block East Alder Street.
April 29
10:36 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Brock Street.
10:35 p.m.— Harassment, 500 block West Alder Street.
7:43 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Third Avenue and Maple Street.
2:06 p.m. — Trespass, West Cherry Street.
April 27
7:34 p.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block South Tausick Way.
2:36 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block West Poplar Street.
1:57 p.m. — Burglary, West Walnut Street. Three suspects were arrested.
1:49 p.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue.
12:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block West Chestnut Street.
April 26
8:41 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street.
2:12 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block, West Rose Street.
11:15 a.m. — Assault, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
10:51 a.m. — Weapons violation, East Cherry Street.
April 25
12:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Oak Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 29
9:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street. A driver struck another vehicle stopped at a stop sign and fled the area. No one in the struck vehicle was injured.
7:31 p.m. — Theft, 700 block College Street. A leaf blower was stolen.
9:18 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block DeHaven Street. Graffiti found at Yantis Park.
8:18 a.m. — Trespass, 900 block Evans Street.
April 28
7:27 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block South Columbia Street. A Weston man was arrested on an Umatilla County probation violation warrant.
6:14 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Southeast Eighth Avenue. Two windows were found broken.
10:06 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Main Street. Car parts stolen.
8:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block Cowl Street.
