A parking lot hit-and-run involving a loose shopping cart highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18
1:38 a.m. — DUI, U.S. 12, Touchet. A driver was arrested for a DUI. Police report that before being pulled over, the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Aug. 13
2:47 a.m. — DUI, 900 block Navion Lane, Walla Walla. A woman was arrested.
Aug. 12
9:39 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South D Street, Prescott.
3:41 a.m. — DUI, 1300 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 17
11:17 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 400 block North Columbia Street. A woman reported that she was parked in a parking lot when another driver parked close to her. When the other driver backed up their SUV, they hit a shopping cart into her vehicle. The other driver then fled the scene.
