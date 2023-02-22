In an all-Oregon edition of the Safety Log, a driver in a pickup struck a parked trailer and fled.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 18
7:24 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block North Main Street.
Feb. 17
12:13 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block South Elizabeth Street. A pickup struck a parked trailer and fled.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 20
11:45 p.m. — Disturbance, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
1:56 a.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 19
6:01 p.m. — DUI, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 18
12:18 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 17
11:15 p.m. — Disturbance, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
