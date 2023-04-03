A business burglarized in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 2
3:03 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street. A suspected was issued a citation.
2:43 p.m. — Theft, Granville Street, Walla Walla.
10:19 a.m. — Disturbance, 200 block Tausick Way.
April 1
11:13 p.m. — Criminal Mischief, 400 block South Fourth Avenue.
9:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Poplar Street.
7:10 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
4:13 p.m. — Assault, 1600 Isaacs Avenue.
3:59 a.m. — Robbery, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
12:39 a.m. — Burglary, 1500 block Portland Avenue.
March 31
5:55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue.
4:56 p.m. — Warrant arrest, North Second Avenue.
11:59 a.m. — Trespass, North Tausick Way.
11:17 a.m. — Warrant arrest, West Pine Street.
March 28
11:37 a.m. — Theft, West Cherry Street.
College Place Police Department
April 1
11:05 p.m. — Arson, 600 block Southwest First Street. Suspect threw fireworks from a vehicle.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
March 31
2:11p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1700 block Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard, College Place.
March 29
12:02 p.m. — Theft, 11000 block Highway 124, Prescott. A chainsaw was stolen.
March 27
2:11 p.m. — Fraud, 2400 block Stateline Road, south of College Place.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 2
7:49 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Southwest First Avenue.
April 1
8:42 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Miller Street and Third Avenue. Graffiti found on a stop sign.
8:38 a.m. — Theft, 800 block South Main Street. A lawnmower was stolen.
3:05 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Main Street. Several items were stolen from a business.
March 31
9:35 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block North Main Street. A resident called 911 to report someone breaking into a business. Police found a damaged door.
8:55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Main Street. Man arrested on four Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear.
5:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northwest Fifth Avenue. Someone broke a vehicle window.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 1
9:40 p.m. — DUI, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
March 31
10:57 a.m. — Theft, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:40 a.m. — Harassment, East Main Street, Athena.
8:29 a.m. — Criminal mischief, North Main Street, Milton-Freewater. Graffiti found.
