An overnight burglary at a Milton-Freewater business highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 20
1:56 a.m. — Burglary, 1100 block Francis Avenue.
March 19
10:47 p.m. — Lost property, 100 block North Francis Avenue.
10:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:29 p.m. — Trespass, 500 block West Rose Street.
1:24 a.m. — Assault, 600 block Whitman Street.
March 18
11:08 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block West Poplar Street.
11:02 p.m. — Eluding, Fern Avenue and Wauna Vista Drive.
10:47 p.m. — Trespass, 1900 block Wallace Street.
7:30 p.m. — Arson, 900 block East Alder Street.
6:32 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
10:08 a.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
March 17
10:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief and vehicle, 1600 block Plaza Way. A man was arrested.
10:07 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
7:39 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Rose Street.
12:55 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
10:10 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block Artesia Street.
9:23 a.m. — Theft, East Alder Street.
March 16
10:15 p.m. — Assault, 500 block West Alder Street.
9:15 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Rose Street. Suspect was arrested.
6:36 p.m. — Assault, Melrose Street. A man was assaulted on his front porch during an altercation.
6:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Second Avenue. A suspected was arrested on several warrants.
8:36 a.m. — Trespass, Isaacs Avenue.
March 15
8:22 a.m. — Burglary, West Oak Street. Suspect attempted to break into a garage but failed. Nothing was stolen.
March 13
4:28 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 19
10:07 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Main Street. A woman was arrested on two Umatilla County felony warrants and one Milton-Freewater city warrant.
6:35 p.m. — Trespass, 400 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested. He also had a warrant.
March 18
6:02 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Main Street. A business was burglarized overnight. A window was broken and several items were stolen.
March 17
8:32 p.m. — Theft, 100 block North Main Street. A woman’s wallet was stolen.
6:38 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Columbia Street.
6:28 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 Cowl Street. A woman reported her vehicle was shot by a pellet gun.
College Place Police Department
March 18
11:46 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 800 block Southeast Date Avenue.
