A broken window and slashed tires in criminal mischief incidents highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 7
1:29 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Second Avenue.
8:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1400 block Portland Avenue.
2:02 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block South Second Avenue.
March 6
9:19 p.m. — Burglary, Chase Avenue.
10:31 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Isaacs Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 8
12:15 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block, South Mill Street. A resident reported an unknow person broke a window on their property.
11:09 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1700 block Walnut Street. A resident reported an unknow person damaged two tires on a vehicle sometime overnight.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 8
6:11 p.m. — Trespass, Foster Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:22 p.m. — Trespass, Cottonwood and Foster roads, Milton-Freewater.
