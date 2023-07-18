A stolen bike in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 14
9:06 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block South Mill Street. A men’s Trek 21-speed bicycle was stolen from a yard.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 15
10:20 p.m. — Harassment, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:40 a.m. — Gunshots heard, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
July 14
5:19 p.m. — Trespass, Fifth Avenue, Athena.
