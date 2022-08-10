Another report of graffiti in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Aug. 10

2:00 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Rose Street.

12:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1200 block West Poplar Street.

12:13 a.m. — Liquor violation, 00 block South Division Street.

Aug. 9

3:34 a.m. — Drug violation, 00 block Wainwright Drive.

Aug. 8

8:50 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.

Aug. 6

4:06 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Aug. 9

8:28 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. Graffiti was found at a business.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

