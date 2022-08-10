Another report of graffiti in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 10
2:00 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Rose Street.
12:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1200 block West Poplar Street.
12:13 a.m. — Liquor violation, 00 block South Division Street.
Aug. 9
3:34 a.m. — Drug violation, 00 block Wainwright Drive.
Aug. 8
8:50 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block East Rose Street.
Aug. 6
4:06 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 9
8:28 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Northeast Fifth Avenue. Graffiti was found at a business.
