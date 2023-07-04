A man arrested for an alleged theft and burglary in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
July 1
3:55 p.m. — DUI, 0 block, Frenchtown Road. West of Walla Walla.
June 27
4:18 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 block Tull Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 2
7:44 p.m. — Theft, 00 block South Columbia Street. Store reports woman stole a cart full of items.
5:17 p.m. — Burglary, theft, 700 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.
July 1
8:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest 300 block North Main Street. A man was arrested on a Milton-Freewater municipal warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 3
6:24 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 2
7:26 p.m. — Disturbance, Third Street and College Avenue, Athena.
3:32 p.m. — Littering, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
July 1
9:23 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Highway 339
June 30
11:54 p.m. — Theft, North Third Street, Athena.
2:53 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
