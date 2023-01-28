Milton-Freewater police arrested a man for an alleged trespass in today's Safety Log, and then they found he had several active warrants.
College Place Police Department
Jan. 26
8:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 200 block Northwest Laruella Lane. A parked vehicle was struck overnight by an unknown driver.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 26
8:34 p.m. — Trespass, 400 block Miller Street. A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing. Police then noticed he had one active Milton-Freewater municipal city warrant and four Umatilla County Circuit Court warrants for his arrest. All five of his warrants were for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 26
2:54 p.m. — Burglary, Roloff Lane, Milton-Freewater.
