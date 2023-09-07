A warrant arrest in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 4
11:32 p.m. — Assist other agency, 300 block Northeast C Street, College Place. Deputies assisted College Place Police Department with arrest.
1 p.m. — DUI, 1400 block Plaza Way.
Sept. 3
6:28 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block Orchard Street, Walla Walla. A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Sept. 1
10:40 p.m. — DUI, 700 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Sept. 4
3:03 p.m. — Hit-and-run of property, 400 block, Miller Street. A white pickup truck hit a mailbox.
11:29 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block County Road. A green 1992 Toyota pickup truck was stolen.
Sept. 3
8:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block South Main Street. A 44-year-old man was arrested by MFPD officers on a misdemeanor warrant out of Clackamas County, Ore., for failure to report as a sex offender.
9:23 a.m. — Theft, 600 block South Mill Street. A chair was stolen out of a pickup truck overnight.
7:02 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block South Mill Street. A mini bike was from pickup truck overnight.
Sept. 2
10:55 p.m. — Reckless driving, 1300 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.
1:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 84000 Highway 339. A man was arrested on a felony warrant from Umatilla County for parole violation, a misdemeanor warrant from Umatilla County for parole violation and a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear and criminal mischief.
2:27 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.
