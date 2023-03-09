A man arrested on four warrants in Milton-Freewater highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 6
10:31 a.m. — Found property, Howard Street. A wallet was found.
March 2
5:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Olive Street. Officers pulled over a vehicle and arrested a person on one felony warrant and one misdemeanor warrant.
College Place Police Department
March 7
8:59 p.m. — Collision, Doans Avenue and Whitman Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 7
9:33 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Main Street and Eighth Avenue. A man was arrested on four Umatilla County warrants.
