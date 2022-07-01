A Milton-Freewater man returned from out of town to find items were stolen from his home. Read more in today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

June 30

8:59 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 200 block East Alder Street.

8:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Ninth Avenue and Poplar Street.

3:10 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Main and Colville streets.

2:09 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Bush Street.

June 29

11:57 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.

10:11 p.m. — Burglary, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

9:17 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 100 block Malcolm Street.

4:21 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Poplar Street.

4:20 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Dell Avenue and Irene Street. During a traffic stop, officers arrested a person allegedly driving with a suspended license and without a required ignition-interlock device who also had a warrant.

10:09 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block West Moore Street.

10:01 a.m. — Burglary, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road.

June 26

9:40 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, Edith and Ninth avenues.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

June 30

11:23 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Apple Court. Man returned from out of town to discover his residence had been burglarized. Missing items include an electric bicycle.

10:18 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Columbia Street.

9:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Main Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

June 30

9:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

