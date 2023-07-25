A man falsely claiming his car was stolen highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 23
3:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way. A man was arrested.
11:26 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Fern Street.
July 22
10:37 p.m. — Recovered property, Main Street. A lost debit card was found.
9:17 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Trimble Road.
4:57 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block North Second Avenue. A man was arrested.
2 p.m. — Trespass, 1000 block Hobson Street.
11:06 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1800 block Celestia Drive.
9:42 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Sumach Street. A woman was arrested.
7:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block North Ninth Avenue. A man was arrested.
2:54 a.m. — Eluding, Pleasant Street and Home Avenue.
12:32 a.m. — Arson, 200 block East Rose Street.
July 21
10:19 p.m. — Assault, West Chestnut Street.
110:50 a.m. — Assault, 1300 block 13th Avenue. An inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary allegedly assaulted a guard.
6:31 a.m. — Theft, 200 block West Maple Street. A vehicle was stolen.
July 20
8:23 p.m. — Fraud, 900 block Wauna Vista Drive.
11:29 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 500 block West Alder Street.
11:03 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
10:02 a.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block West Poplar Street.
1:35 a.m. — Assault, North Colville Street. Reported fight between two people who knew each other. Suspect was drunk and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center to recover.
July 19
8:08 p.m. — Trespass, 1600 block Plaza Way.
7:15 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Plaza Way.
9:56 a.m. — Protection order violation, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
July 18
9:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Isaacs Avenue.
5:14 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 700 block West Poplar Street.
2:06 p.m. — Harassment, South First Avenue.
July 17
6:54 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Willard Street.
July 14
8:46 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
July 13
10:43 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block North Roosevelt Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 22
12:37 a.m. — False report of crime, 200 block North Andrea Street. A man reported his 2019 Toyota Camry as stolen. He said it wasn’t where he parked it. After deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office found the car in a ditch, the man admitted his report was false. He was arrested.
July 20
10:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Columbia Street. A man was arrested on two Umatilla County misdemeanor warrants.
10:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest. A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Umatilla County.
